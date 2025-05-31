DT
PT
16-yr-old hangs self to death

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:47 AM May 31, 2025 IST
A 16-year-old girl died by suicide at Rahon, Nawanshahr, after she was allegedly being harassed by a 16-year-old boy for marrying him.

The father of the deceased, who is a native of Bihar, in his complaint said that he had four daughters. He further added that the boy who was living in their neighbourhood had been threatening his daughter to either marry him or else she should die.

“She was not in good spirits for quite some time. The boy used to come to our home often and would pursue her to marry him. On Thursday, I along with my family members had gone out, while my daughter was at home,” he mentioned in his complaint.

As per the FIR, when he came back home, he found his daughter hanging. When he went to the Civil Hospital, the doctors declared her dead. A case under Section 107 of the BNS has been registered against the accused.

