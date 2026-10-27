1,644 Kapurthala PTU students awarded degrees

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria presided over the 15th convocation of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) here on Tuesday. Degrees were awarded to 1,644 students at the function.

The convocation commenced with Vande Mataram, shabad singing and traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar Bansal presented the annual report.

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Addressing the degree recipients, Governor Kataria said the purpose of education should not be limited to individual success but include contributing to the progress of society, the state and the nation. He encouraged students to follow honesty and discipline while remaining connected to their cultural roots. He also emphasised the role of the youth in promoting entrepreneurship, generating employment, fostering scientific thinking and building a drug-free Punjab.

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Appreciating the university's academic and research achievements, the Governor stressed the need to promote research and innovation in emerging technologies, strengthen collaboration with industry, and develop practical solutions to social and rural challenges.

Presenting the annual report, V-C Prof Bansal informed the gathering that 1,094 research scholars from the fields of engineering, management, pharmacy and human values were awarded PhD degrees. In addition, 281 postgraduate students and 269 undergraduate students were recognised for their academic achievements during the period from 2016 to 2023.

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The V-C stated that according to the latest Scopus report, the university's total research publication count had reached 7,467. Of these, 1,000 research papers were contributed by faculty members of the main campus and constituent campuses. During the academic year 2025–26, the university campuses published 118 research papers, including 52 SCI-indexed and 39 Scopus-indexed papers.