166 teachers honoured in Hoshiarpur

Vasal Education felicitated 166 teachers in 17 categories for excellence, dedication and sustained service at a ceremony held to recognise the contribution of its educators and employees. Another 33 awards were presented for various achievements.

Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal presented prize money of Rs 23 lakh to teachers who demonstrated exemplary punctuality and consistency in their service. CEO Raghav Vasal felicitated the awardees and appreciated their professionalism and contribution to the organisation.

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Vasal recalled the organisation’s journey since the establishment of its first school, Cambridge International School, Dasuya, in 2006. He said Vasal Education had since expanded its institutions across Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.