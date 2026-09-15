DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 166 teachers honoured in Hoshiarpur

166 teachers honoured in Hoshiarpur

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 12:54 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Teachers felicitated by Vasal Education in Hoshiarpur.
Advertisement

Vasal Education felicitated 166 teachers in 17 categories for excellence, dedication and sustained service at a ceremony held to recognise the contribution of its educators and employees. Another 33 awards were presented for various achievements.

Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal presented prize money of Rs 23 lakh to teachers who demonstrated exemplary punctuality and consistency in their service. CEO Raghav Vasal felicitated the awardees and appreciated their professionalism and contribution to the organisation.

Advertisement

Vasal recalled the organisation’s journey since the establishment of its first school, Cambridge International School, Dasuya, in 2006. He said Vasal Education had since expanded its institutions across Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts