DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 16th Hockey India Junior Men National C'ship

16th Hockey India Junior Men National C'ship

Punjab defeat Jharkhand 12-3 to enter quarter-finals

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:08 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners of the Punjab team pose for a photograph after the hockey match.
Advertisement

Punjab has defeated Jharkhand by a huge margin of 12-3 to enter the quarter-finals of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship.

Advertisement

In this championship being organised by Hockey India in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Punjab has entered the quarter-finals by securing first place in Pool C.

Advertisement

Giving information in this regard, Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli and general secretary Amrik Singh Powar said that in the match held this evening, Punjab team registered a one-sided victory against Jharkhand.

Advertisement

Mandeep Singh scored four goals for Punjab and scored a hat-trick and was declared the best player of the match. Apart from that, Charanjit Singh and Harshdeep Singh scored two goals each while Jobanpreet Singh, Om Rajnish Saini, Prince Singh and Amandeep scored one goal each.

For Jharkhand, two goals were scored by Hamrom Tintus and one goal by Sabine Kiro. Earlier on Friday, Punjab defeated Delhi by a margin of 6-2 and Punjab finished first in Pool C with 6 points. The quarter-final matches will be played on August 5.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts