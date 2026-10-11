17 arrested, 515 gm heroin seized in Jalandhar

Seventeen people were arrested and 515 gm of heroin recovered during a special cordon and search operation by the Jalandhar rural police on Saturday.

The operation was carried out as part of the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign.

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Various teams of the police thoroughly checked suspicious persons and locations, with an aim to prevent the illegal sale and supply of drugs.

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The police lodged 15 FIRs, arresting 17 persons. The police seized 456 intoxicant tablets, 515 gm of heroin and a motorcycle. Additionally, the police identified 15 drug hotspots across the district to curb the drug menace.

These hotspots were being kept under continuous surveillance, said an official. Activities of suspicious individuals were being monitored while special checking and search operations were being conducted, the police said.

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Jalandhar Rural SSP Harvinder Singh Virk said equal importance was being given not only to strict enforcement but also to public awareness, treatment and rehabilitation of drug-affected people.

The police appealed to the public to share any information regarding drug trafficking and the illegal sale of narcotics.