17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 11

As many as 17 cops, who played a major role in the recent heroin hauls in the district, were honoured by the Jalandhar Rural police here today.

In the past one month, the Jalandhar Rural police seized 36 kg of heroin from drug traffickers in various operations. Police officials and employees were honoured by Swapan Sharma, DIG, Jalandhar Range, and Mukhwinder Singh, SSP, Jalandhar, here today.

The Jalandhar Rural police seized 21-kg heroin from drug trafficker Malkiat Singh, alias Kali alone. Around 9-kg heroin was recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest and 12-kg heroin was recovered from two locations at his Tendi Wala village in Ferozepur.

Meanwhile, 15-kg heroin was earlier seized during the arrest of his associates and linkages.

Eight cops of the Sadar Nakodar police station were honoured with Rs 10,000 and a Class-1 certificate each for the arrest of a gangster and recovery of 6-kg heroin from him in June.

Nine cops of the Goraya police station were honoured with a DGP Disk. ASI Nirmal Singh of Goraya was also promoted to the rank of sub-inspector.

Those honoured include Sadar Nakodar SHO Gurinderjit Singh and Goraya SHO Surinder Singh, along with their respective teams.

The Goraya police arrested drug trafficker Joga Singh with 8-kg heroin. A case was registered against him under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Goraya police station on August 17, 2023.

Joga Singh swam into the Pakistan jurisdiction to retrieve the heroin consignment, sent by trafficker Malkiat Singh, alias Kali.

A woman drug smuggler, identified as Amandeep Kaur, alias Deep Bhai, linked to this module was also arrested with 1-kg heroin, while another drug smuggler Shinderpal, alias Pappu, was arrested with 500 grams of heroin from Mehatpur.

The Sadar Nakodar police arrested another gangster Joga Singh, alias Joga, with 6-kg heroin and Rs 3,000 drug money in June. A case was registered against him under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 307, 353, 186, 279 and 427 of the IPC at the Sadar Nakodar on 12 June, 2023.

Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, SSP, Jalandhar, said: “Due to the exemplary work of these cops, we managed to seize 36-kg heroin in the past one month. SHOs of Goraya and Nakodar (Sadar) and their respective teams have been rewarded for their work. Those honoured include two women cops.”