17 file nominations in Nawanshahr district

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 31

As many as 17 candidates filed their nomination papers from three Assembly segments of Nawanshahr district.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal said seven nominations were received for the Nawanshahr constituency while five candidates filed their nomination papers in Banga and Balachaur Assembly segments, respectively. He said February 1 would be the last day of filing the nomination papers.

Nawanshahr SDM-cum-Returning Officer Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon said seven candidates, including Angad Singh, Guriqbal Kaur, Kuldeep Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Paramjit Singh, submitted their papers as independent candidates. Lalit Mohan filed his nomination papers as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, while his wife Ram Tirath Bala is his covering candidate.

Banga SDM-cum-Returning Officer Navneet Kaur Bal said five candidates, including Sukhwinder Kumar from Shiromani Akali Dal, Raman Kumar as his covering candidate, Kuljit Singh and his wife Gurwinder Kaur from AAP and Krishan Lal from Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) filed their papers on Monday.

Similarly, Balachaur SDM-cum-Returning Officer Deepak Rohilla said Sunita Rani from Shiromani Akali Dal and Manju Devi as her covering candidate, Santosh Kataria from AAP and her son Karanvir as her covering candidate and Satpal submitted their nomination papers as independent candidate.