17-year-old boy dies by suicide as exam didn’t go well

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 22

A 17-year-old boy has died by suicide by hanging himself in the washroom of his house at Gadaipur locality on Thursday evening.

Victim Jeevan was reportedly upset as his Class XII examination did not go well. Family members said he had gone to washroom, but did not come out. “When we knocked at the door, there was no response. The door latch had to be broken, but it was too late by then. The boy was found lying on the floor with a noose around his neck,” said his father, who works as a labourer and hails from Nepal.

Sanjeev Kumar, SHO, Division No. 8 police station, said Jeevan was a Class XII (Arts) student of a government school. He said inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 174 of the IPC on the basis of the statement of victim’s family. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

