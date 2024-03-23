17-year-old boy dies by suicide as exam didn’t go well

Jalandhar, March 22
A 17-year-old boy has died by suicide by hanging himself in the washroom of his house at Gadaipur locality on Thursday evening.
Victim Jeevan was reportedly upset as his Class XII examination did not go well. Family members said he had gone to washroom, but did not come out. “When we knocked at the door, there was no response. The door latch had to be broken, but it was too late by then. The boy was found lying on the floor with a noose around his neck,” said his father, who works as a labourer and hails from Nepal.
Sanjeev Kumar, SHO, Division No. 8 police station, said Jeevan was a Class XII (Arts) student of a government school. He said inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 174 of the IPC on the basis of the statement of victim’s family. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...