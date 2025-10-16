DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 17-year-old turns to rehab centre to escape drug addiction

17-year-old turns to rehab centre to escape drug addiction

Started taking drugs when he was in Class X

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:14 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 17-year-old youth from a village in Nawanshahr visited the Red Cross Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts (IRCA) today, seeking help to break free from drug addiction.

Advertisement

According to officials at the centre, the youth has been addicted to drugs since he was in Class X. He revealed that he initially fell into bad company, which led him down the path of substance abuse. “I took every kind of drug I should never have touched. I want to quit, but it’s getting harder every day. When I take chitta (heroin), I feel calm and start liking everyone. But without it, I feel desperate and start demanding money from my parents — I even abuse and hit them,” he confessed.

Advertisement

The youth's father, a driver, recently returned from abroad a year ago, while his sister is also living overseas. “I too wanted to go abroad and earn, but now I am stuck in this mud,” the boy said with regret.

Advertisement

His mother, visibly distressed, shared her fears about her son’s violent behaviour. “I don’t know how to control him anymore,” she said.

Chaman Singh, Project Director of the Red Cross IRCA in Nawanshahr, said the centre is committed to helping the youth. “We have advised them to go to the Civil Hospital. The psychiatrist will guide them there,” he said.

Advertisement

The case highlights the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth, especially in rural areas, and the urgent need for both community awareness and strong rehabilitation support systems.

For the last 12 years, 70-year-old Chaman Singh, Project Director, Red Cross Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, has been spreading awareness among people, especially the youth, regarding drug abuse.

The centre has been fighting drug abuse in its own way. Singh has dealt with over 3,500 inmates until now. “I know how they should be treated and how much love they need,” he had earlier told The Tribune.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts