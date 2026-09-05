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Home / Jalandhar / 17-yr-old detained with country-made pistol in Kapurthala

17-yr-old detained with country-made pistol in Kapurthala

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:37 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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A 17-year-old boy was detained with a country-made pistol and a magazine in Kapurthala. The weapon was seized from him at a checkpost during routine checking by the police on Thursday.

The boy told the police that a friend had handed over the pistol to him. The police have launched a detailed probe into the incident.

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He was produced before a juvenile court, which sent him to a juvenile home for boys on Friday, the police said.

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The boy was detained at a checkpost near Nawa Pind Bhatthe by a team of the Kapurthala Kotwali police station. During checking, he was found in possession of the .32-bore pistol, along with the magazine.

The police said the boy was spotted walking from the Nawa Pind Bhathe side. He panicked on seeing the police and tried to change direction.

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Getting suspicious, the police chased and apprehended him.

Officials said a detailed investigation had been launched into how he came to possess the pistol.

Kapurthala Kotwali police station SHO Lakhvir Singh said, “In the preliminary probe, the boy told us that the pistol was handed over to him for safekeeping by a friend and he was going to return it.”

“The pistol was unlicensed and so far no criminal intent or foul play has been established. The probe is being carried out to establish the original owners who handed over the pistol to the boy,” he said.

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