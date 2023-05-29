17-yr-old drowns in canal while bathing

Talwara, May 28

A 17-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in the Kandi canal. The deceased, Mohit Bhatia, was a resident of Raja Kalan, Garhdiwala, and a student of Class XII.

He, along with fellow students, had gone on their motorcycles to pay obeisance at Gagan Ji Ka Tila located in Sahoda Kandi village. Coming back from the temple, all of them started bathing in the Kandi Kanal canal located near Wadala village.

While bathing, Mohit’s foot slipped in the canal and he drowned in the strong current. Mohit was pulled out of the canal with the help of passersby. After which all the friends took him to the nearby Primary Health Centre at Mand Pandher, where doctors declared him brought dead. Investigating Officer AS I Balwant Singh said that legal action was initiated on the statement of Amrik Singh, the father of the deceased.