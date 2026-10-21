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Home / Jalandhar / 170 buses off road, travellers bear brunt of staff strike in Jalandhar

170 buses off road, travellers bear brunt of staff strike in Jalandhar

Union demands regularisation of contractual workers under service rules

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:36 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Passengers rush to board a few operational buses at Jalandhar bus stand amid Punjab Roadways and PRTC contract workers strike on Wednesday.Tribune photo :Malkiat Singh.
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Passengers relying on government buses for daily travel were left in the lurch on Wednesday as contractual workers of the Punjab Roadways and the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) went on an indefinite strike. The strike has been called under the banner of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers Union.

With most government buses off the roads, commuters seen stranded for hours at bus stand, with only a handful of buses operated by regular employees available to ferry them.

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Amid the strike, a meeting between union representatives and Transport Minister Harpal Cheema failed to resolve the issue. Union state president Resham Singh Gill said the government is holding one meeting after another without addressing the workers concerns, prolonging the issue.

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The union is demanding the regularisation of contractual workers under service rules, bringing of outsourced employees on direct contract with the department and the withdrawal of FIRs registered against workers following a protest in Sangrur in December last year.

After the meeting, Gill said the strike would continue until the department issued an official letter accepting the demands, signed by the Transport Secretary.

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He said the union would no longer trust verbal assurances, pointing out that earlier letters had been signed by general managers or other officials, where government later refused to acknowledge them. “This time, we want the letter to be signed by the Transport Secretary,” he said.

In Jalandhar, nearly 300 contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways and PRTC remained on strike.

Ranjit Singh, general secretary of the union in Jalandhar, said around 170 buses remained off the routes. “We will not return to duty until our demands are met,” he said.

The strike also inconvenienced passengers travelling to nearby cities and other places.

Shalini, a passenger travelling to Amritsar, said she had to wait for nearly an hour and found a bus which was overcrowded. “I had to take a private bus to reach my destination,” she said.

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