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Home / Jalandhar / 1,746 youths get recruitment letters at Punjab Armed Police Ground in Phillaur

1,746 youths get recruitment letters at Punjab Armed Police Ground in Phillaur

Mann congratulates the recruits on becoming an integral part of the Punjab Police family

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Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:59 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Photo: @PunjabPoliceInd/X
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today handed over appointment letters to 1,746 youths who joined the Punjab Police as part of the state government’s ongoing drive to strengthen the police force.

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Addressing the gathering during the passing-out parade of the newly recruited personnel at the Punjab Armed Police Ground in Phillaur, Mann congratulated the recruits on becoming an integral part of the Punjab Police family. He urged them to discharge their duties with dedication, professionalism and a missionary spirit.

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The Chief Minister said that over the last four and a half years, 13,092 personnel had been recruited into the Punjab Police across various ranks. He added that the recruitment process for 3,298 more constables was currently underway.

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Mann said the state government had so far provided 70,840 government jobs to youths purely on merit, following its policy of “no bribe, no recommendation”. He further said that, alongside expanding the police force, the Punjab Government had approved the filling of 1,600 new district-cadre posts of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors through departmental promotions.

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