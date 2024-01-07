Rs 175 cr released for tehsil, sub-tehsil infra works: Minister

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 6

While reviewing special camps at the Phagwara and Phillaur tehsil complexes to address the backlog of pending mutation cases, Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa today said the Punjab Government was making earnest efforts to make the functioning of the Revenue Department smooth to facilitate the people.

The minister said the aim of the drive was to clear the backlog of mutations and serve the people.

Around 300 pending mutation cases were resolved at the Phagwara camp today, said Tehsildar Baljinder Singh.

The Minister said reforms were being brought by the department to ensure hassle-free delivery of services and minimise the inconvenience to people.

Jimpa said the Punjab Government had also released Rs 175 crore for building new tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes and renovation of the existing buildings. He categorically said any negligence would not be tolerated and erring officials and employees would face action.

He said the Punjab Government had recently launched ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme to provide doorstep delivery of 43 administrative services. People could avail of the services by calling at helpline number 1076.

Dial 1076 to avail services on doorstep

