178 kg desi ghee seized as Kapurthala admn intensifies food quality checks

The food safety wing of the Health Department in Kapurthala has seized 178 kg of desi ghee and collected samples of various food products for testing as part of an intensified inspection drive ahead of the festive season. The team also seized energy drinks being sold in violation of prohibitory orders near government schools and conducted awareness campaigns on food safety and the health risks associated with energy drinks.

The drive was held following the directions of Kamalpreet Kaur Brar, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Punjab; Akash Bansal, Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala; Dr Rajiv Parashar, Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala; and Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Food).

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The team collected three samples of different food products, including milk and ice cream, for testing. The team also collected four midday meal samples from government schools.

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As part of the awareness initiative, a special camp was organised in government schools to educate students about the potentially harmful effects of consuming energy drinks. Students were told that caffeine and other stimulant ingredients present in energy drinks could pose health risks to children and that their consumption should be avoided.

The team also inspected the sale of energy drinks within a 50-metre radius of government schools. Energy drinks being sold in violation of the prohibitory orders were seized. Food joint owners were directed to strictly adhere to food safety standards. Officials said inspections and awareness drives would continue throughout the festive season to safeguard public health.