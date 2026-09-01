178 sweepers for 1,377 schools: Cleanliness drive hits manpower crunch in Jalandhar

The Punjab School Education Department’s directive to government schools to keep their campuses spick and span has run into a basic challenge in Jalandhar where the district has only 178 sweepers for 1,377 government schools, leaving schools to manage sanitation with severely limited manpower.

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Of the total sanitation workforce, only 56 are regular sweepers, while the remaining 122 have been engaged by the district Education Department on a contractual basis, officials said. With the staff strength far below the requirement, the school authorities are also forced to hire private cleaners on fixed wages to keep classrooms, toilets and other parts of their campuses clean, the officials added.

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The manpower crunch assumes significance as the Directorate School Education (Secondary), in an order issued on August 21, launched a “School Cleanliness and Readiness Drive” and directed all government schools to ensure that their campuses are free of garbage, waste, debris and unnecessary material.

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The order puts the onus squarely on school heads, asking them to conduct a physical walkthrough of their campuses, identify deficiencies and get them rectified immediately. They have also been directed to assign cleanliness-related responsibilities to staff wherever required.

The department has listed a long checklist for schools, including clean classrooms, corridors and playgrounds; functional toilets with adequate water and lighting; clean drinking water; working electrical fittings; accessible fire extinguishers and first-aid kits; and hygienic preparation of mid-day meals.

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But teacher representatives said the directions overlook the ground reality, particularly in smaller schools where sanitation funds are limited.

Karnail Singh Phillaur, district president of the Government Teachers Union said, “The department provides a sanitation grant of Rs 3,000 to schools having more than 100 students. But schools with lower enrollment do not have adequate financial support, making it difficult for school heads to maintain sanitation. They have to make arrangements from whatever limited resources are available,” he said.

Rajeev Joshi, Deputy District Education Officer (Secondary), said the department is aware of the sanitation requirements in schools and is working to address them. “The recruitment of sanitation workers is pending at the higher level. Meanwhile, we are ensuring that schools receive the necessary support to maintain hygiene and sanitation on their campuses. Cleanliness, particularly during the monsoon, remains a priority. As part of the preparations, drinking water tanks and taps in schools were cleaned to ensure that students have access to safe and hygienic water,” he said.

The department has warned that negligence in maintaining school campuses and basic facilities will be viewed seriously and may invite disciplinary action, further increasing the pressure on school heads to deliver despite the severe shortage of sanitation staff.