Home / Jalandhar / 178-year-old heritage house is CM’s new home in Jalandhar

178-year-old heritage house is CM’s new home in Jalandhar

To hold 'Lok Milni' today at his Old Baradari house

Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:56 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
Barricades put up outside Old Baradari in Jalandhar on Sunday, where Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has come to stay. Photo Sarabjit Singh
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reached his second official home in Old Baradari, almost 16 months after it was earmarked for him.

Mann arrived at the 11-acre heritage home this afternoon after attending a programme at the PAP Complex where he distributed recruitment letters to constables.

Administrative officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur and PWD officials, escorted them to the new house. His wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who too was in Jalandhar to attend a Lohri programme near Phillaur, later joined him. Ahead of their visit, the Jalandhar Traffic Police had put up barricades on both sides of the officers' colony, restricting public movement.

The CM will stay here tonight and is likely to hold 'Lok Milni' programme tomorrow morning from this house. Temporary German tents are being erected in the open space on the front side of his house since this evening so that he can have public meetings at his place tomorrow morning.

The messages for 'Lok Milni' were circulated to people this evening through MLAs and Aam Aadmi Party halqa in-charges. The 'Lok Milni' will continue till around noon after which the CM is expected to leave the place.

The CM, during the June 2024 Jalandhar West bypoll, had stayed at a rented house in Royal Estate near Cantonment, where he held public meetings under the banner ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar’. He vacated that house over a year ago.

The 178-year-old lush green property has housed 140 Commissioners since British-era official Sir John Lawrence moved in in 1848. Gurpreet Sapra was the last Commissioner to reside here before her transfer.

Her successor Pradeep Kumar Sabharwal lived in his own private house in Jalandhar, his last posting before his retirement. Subsequently, Commissioners Arun Sekhri and now Ramvir Singh have had additional charge in Jalandhar and another house in the same colony was earmarked for them.

PWD officials, who had got the house readied, said since it was a 'protected building' since 2002-03, they had not got any major renovation done. "We had only got it freshly painted, put up new sanitary fittings, added new security pickets on all sides, created a few temporary canopies and gazibos in the open spaces, set up a volleyball court and put up new furnishings and furniture", said a senior PWD official.

The house already has a lake, agricultural fields and plush gardens all around. It is well-equipped with four drawing rooms, four bedrooms, three office rooms, an outer enclosed verandah and 10 two-room family flats for the helping staff.

