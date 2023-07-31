Rs 18.40L looted from delivery boy

Hoshiarpur, July 30
A delivery boy from Chandigarh was robbed of Rs 18.40 lakh near Rampur Haled village of the Kandi area in Dasuya. The victim had received the money after delivering a parcel in Hoshiarpur. He had to deliver another parcel in Talwara.
While going to Talwara, two scooter-borne youths assaulted him and looted cash from him. The victim, identified as Bharat Saini, a resident of Khelda, PS Pilani in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, works for Chandigarh-based Bhavani Logistics Company.
As per the details, Saini had gone from Chandigarh to Hoshiarpur with three parcels. The first parcel was delivered to the manager of a private company in Hoshiarpur, and he received a payment of Rs 18.40 lakh for it.
The remaining two parcels were to be delivered to Vijay Sahdev, a Talwara jeweller whom he had contacted over the phone. Vijay’s son Atul reached Hoshiarpur to receive the parcels from Saini. The victim left for Talwara with Atul in his car.
The complainant told the police that Atul took his car to a link road in the jungle area near Rampur Haled village to freshen up.
It was then that Saini was assaulted by two scooter riders who were carrying sticks. The suspects escaped from the spot after robbing the victim and a parcel he had with him.
Balveer Singh, DSP, Dasuya, said a case had been registered and special teams formed to search for the suspects, adding that they would soon be arrested. He said the involvement of Atul in the crime cannot be ruled out.
