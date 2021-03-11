18-acre land cleared of illegal possession

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 17

The district administration on Monday got vacated an 18-acre land from illegal encroachment at Hedon Bet village in Balachaur subdivision here.

Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said a team led by District Development and Panchayat Officer Davinder Sharma and local police took possession of the 18-acre land from private individuals, who had illegally occupied it 20 years ago.

He said the land was handed over to the village panchayat for further action. NPS Randhawa said every encroachment on the panchayat land would be removed and the drive would continue in the coming days. He said the Panchayat Department was already finalising the formalities to vacate other encroached lands in Nawanshahr.