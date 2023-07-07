18 assault mining officials, booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 6

The Shahkot police have booked 18 persons on charges of attacking mining department officials.

Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the accused were identified as Amarjit, Jeeta, and Bhindu, residents of Pandher village in Nakodar, Suraj of Talwandi Madho, Raja, a resident of Kotla village in Nakodar, Saif Ali, Shaily Gujjar, Raja driver, and their 10 unidentified accomplices.

Narinder Kumar Jain, Chief Engineer Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology, Water Resources Department, Punjab, Chandigarh, complained to the police that the accused were indulging in illegal sand mining in the Sutlej near Rame village Dhussi Bandh on July 5.

A team of mining department officials led by junior engineer-cum-mining inspector Rohit Singh reached the spot and asked the accused to stop illegal sand mining. But the accused attacked government officials, ransacked their vehicles and obstructed officers in the discharge of public functions.