18 cops to take part in World Police Games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 21

The World Police fire Games are going to be held in Canada in July. As many as 18 players from the Punjab Police have got selected for the games. The event will start on July 28 and will conclude on August 8. Last year, the games were held in China.

The players will participate in discus throw, bodybuilding, archery, boxing, judo, swimming, wrestling etc. Apart from the players, sub-inspector Youngbir Singh will also be a part of the games as a discipline secretary. The SI is also the member of the horse-riding team that has been taking part in national tournaments since 1996, and since then he has played international and national tournaments and has won more than 60 medals.

He was earlier also the in-charge of the team. It is for the first time that he has become a part of the World Police games. “It is an honour for me to be there as a discipline secretary. I want to perform my duty properly,’ he said.

Bahadur Singh, the Secretary Sports from PAP said that preparations were going on in full swing at the PAP Campus.

Players participating in the games are Kamberdeep Singh in 400 m race, Harpreet Singh in discus throw, Veer Pal Kaur in 400 m, Sukhpreet Kaur for archery, Shvinder Kaur Sidhu in boxing, Karanjeet Singh Maan and Avtar Singh in judo, Aman Ghai in swimming, Youngdeep Singh for wrestling (Greco Roman), Pardeep Kumar, Harpreet and Vishal Singh in wrestling (freestyle), Babita in body building, Hardeep Singh in body building.