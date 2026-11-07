18 fire tenders, over 90 personnel to remain on alert for Diwali in Jalandhar

While the city prepares to celebrate Diwali, more than 90 fire personnel in Jalandhar will be on duty, keeping a round-the-clock vigil against fire emergencies. The district fire department has deployed 18 fire tenders, including four quick response vehicles, at strategic locations across the city while holidays of staff have been cancelled for Saturday and Sunday.

District fire officer Maninder Singh said all arrangements had been made to ensure a swift response to emergencies. "Our teams and vehicles are on high alert and personnel will remain on duty round the clock. We have stationed fire tenders at prominent locations to minimise response time, particularly in congested areas. All vehicles have been checked and equipped to deal with any eventuality during the festival," he said.

According to officials, the fleet includes four quick response vehicles with a water capacity of 250 litre each; three water bowsers with a capacity of 12,000 litre each, seven multipurpose fire tenders with 4,500 litre water tanks and foam storage; three mini fire tenders with tank volume ranging from 1,000 to 2,500 litre and one rescue vehicle.

The vehicles have been stationed at Sauda Chowk, Jalandhar Cantonment, Babri Chowk, Model Town, Damoria Pull, Lamba Pind Chowk, Tikkya Wala Chowk, Company Bagh, Dada Colony, the Surgical Fire Substation, fire department headquarters near Jyoti Chowk and the temporary firecracker market at Raowali village.

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While residents will celebrate Diwali with their families, many fire personnel will be on duty, putting public safety ahead of their own celebrations.

Naresh, a leading fireman, said he had not celebrated Diwali with his family for the past 32 years, having spent the festival attending to emergency calls.

Similarly, VK Bhagat, fire station incharge, said, "We celebrate the festival together with our colleagues at the fire station while remaining prepared to respond to any emergency. Our families understand that this is part of our responsibility," he said.

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Jalandhar reported nearly 120 fire incidents last Diwali, making preparedness critical during the festival.

In case of emergencies, residents can contact the fire department on emergency helpline number 101 or reach its officials directly at 1812280344, 1812280355 and 01812402463.