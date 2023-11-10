18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 9

A day after the state government warned farmers against flouting the Supreme Court orders banning stubble burning, as many as 18 FIRs were registered against those farmers, who set crop residue on fire in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts today.

The stubble burning cases in both districts crossed the 900 mark today. In Kapurthala, 10 FIRs have been registered for stubble burning. In Jalandhar, the police registered eight FIRs in cases of farm fires.

Seven FIRs were filed until yesterday in Jalandhar against those setting stubble on fire, one case was registered today.

The air quality index (AQI) in Jalandhar continues to shift between poor and severe levels. Three days before Diwali, the AQI level in Jalandhar was at an average 256. The maximum AQI level touched 321 on Thursday as farm fires coupled with dense festive season traffic ravaged the city air pollution levels.

Across both districts, fines have been imposed on 379 farmers for stubble burning.

In Kapurthala, environmental fine of Rs 5.87 lakh has been imposed on 217 farmers. In Jalandhar, Rs 3.97 lakh penalty was imposed on 162 farmers.

Out of 908 farm fires detected in Jalandhar till now, 32 cases were reported in the district today. In Kapurthala, 903 farm fires were reported till now, of which 52 cases were detected today.

Notably, with a whopping 364 farm fires, Phillaur has surpassed Shahkot with maximum farm fires in Jalandhar district. Shahkot follows with 254 farm fires, Nakodar with 159, Jalandhar II with 58, Adampur with 20 and Jalandhar I with 13 case of stubble burning.

Mukhwinder Singh, SSP, Jalandhar, said, “Our teams are working across villages to educate farmers about the adverse effects of stubble burning. Officials are persuading them not to indulge in the practice. We are also apprising them about the Supreme Court orders and reaching out to farm unions as well to convince farmers refrain from crop residue burning. They are also being informed that non-compliance of the order would lead to registration of FIRs.”

The SSP said, “But we have received largely a positive response from farmers with a visible reduction in farm fires during the past few days. From over 100 to 90 farm fires a day before yesterday to merely 30 today, there has been significant reduction in stubble burning cases.”

Vatsala Gupta, SSP, Kapurthala, also appealed to farmers to not burn crop residue. The SSP said the district was engulfed by air pollution. Keeping in view the public interest, human health and soil fertility, farmers should refrain from stubble burning, she said.

The SSP instructed the DSPs to increase vigil at the ground level and take immediate action in farm fire cases.

Dr Naresh Gulati, Chief Agriculture Officer, Kapurthala, said environmental compensation of

Rs 5.87 lakh was imposed in 217 farm fire cases. He said several teams were going from village to village and appealing to farmers to desist from stubble burning.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Kapurthala #Pollution #Stubble Burning #Supreme Court