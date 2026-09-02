18 inmates booked after clash leaves two injured at Kapurthala jail

A clash between two groups of inmates over an undisclosed issue broke out in barrack No 2 of Kapurthala Modern Jail, leaving two prisoners injured. Following a complaint lodged by the jail administration, the Kotwali Kapurthala police have registered a case against 18 inmates and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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According to the complaint submitted by the jail authorities to the police, warder Jarnail Singh, who was deployed in barrack No 2, informed jail officials that some inmates were engaged in a fight inside the barrack. On receiving the information, jail staff immediately reached the spot and intervened. The two groups of inmates were separated with the use of minimum force, after which the situation was brought under control.

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Two inmates, identified as Parmbir Singh and Prem, sustained injuries during the altercation. According to the complaint, Parmbir Singh suffered injuries to his head and finger, while Prem sustained injuries to other parts of his body. Both were immediately taken to the jail hospital, where the medical officer provided them with preliminary treatment. They were subsequently referred to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala for better medical treatment and preparation of their medico-legal reports (MLRs).

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The complaint submitted by the jail administration names 18 inmates as being involved in the incident. According to the police, 14 inmates were allegedly part of one group, namely Bhupinder Singh, Jagroop Singh, Sukhmandeep Singh, Inderjit Singh, Sahil Sahota, Rahul Gill, Gurpreet Singh, Jugesh Kumar, Jashanpreet Singh, Manjinder Singh, Amritpal Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Marshal Kanda. The second group allegedly comprised four inmates—Boota Singh, Sahil Vashisht, Parmbir Singh alias Nanak and Prem.

The jail administration has alleged that the inmates engaged in physical violence against each other, committed an offence within the prison and violated jail rules. On the basis of the complaint, the authorities sought police action under Section 44(2) of the Prisons Act, 2026.

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The investigation has been entrusted to ASI Gurdev Singh, who is examining the circumstances that led to the clash and the alleged role of each of the 18 inmates named in the case. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.