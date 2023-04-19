18-kg opium seized from 2 men

Nawanshahr, April 18
The Nawanshahr police claimed to have busted an inter-state drug trafficking network by seizing 18-kg opium from two Jharkhand-based men.
The suspects have been identified as Buddu, alias Ramu, and Emil Bodra. Divulging the details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said during patrolling, the CIA staff in-charge, Avtar Singh, intercepted two persons coming from Khamacho village. Upon searching their bags, 13-kg opium was recovered from Buddu’s bag and 5-kg from Emil Bodra’s bag.
An FIR under Sections 18, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard. The police said a few days ago, a person with 3-kg opium was also arrested by the CIA staff.
The SSP said both the suspects would be produced in a court and a probe would be conducted to find their forward and backward linkages.
