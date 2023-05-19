18 MC, ATP office staff put on notice

Nawanshahr, May 18
Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Verma conducted a surprise check in various offices on Thursday. During the checking, a number of employees were found absent.
He was checking the attendance of staff in government offices as per the change in timings in the state.
Divulging details, ADC (G) Rajiv Verma said he visited the Municipal Council, Nawanshahr office, at 7:35 am, but was surprised to see that a total of 16 employees were absent. After that, he inspected the office of the Assistant Town Planner (ATP) and found two of the employees were not present there.
He said all absentees were issued show-cause notices to explain why they were not present in their respective offices at the time of checking.
