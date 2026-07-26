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Home / Jalandhar / 18 months on, work to fix power woes in ward no. 42 stays on paper

18 months on, work to fix power woes in ward no. 42 stays on paper

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:52 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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PSPCL men working on power poles in Jalandhar. File
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Nearly 18 months after PSPCL approved work to address persistent voltage fluctuations in street no. 16 of New Model House area in ward no. 42, residents are still waiting for the work to begin. Amid humid weather, this inaction has left them to deal with recurring load shedding and power disruptions.

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The work was cleared following a complaint lodged through the Punjab Government’s Grievance Redressal Management System (GRMS) portal. In a letter issued by the Model Town division in December 2024, the department said the complaint had been received from the office of the Punjab Chief Minister. Acting on it, they issued a work order to a private contractor on December 5, 2024.

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However, nearly one-and-a-half years later, residents say the problem continues as the sanctioned work has not been carried out. While the PSPCL letter did not specify the exact nature of the work approved, residents said they had requested the installation of a new transformer to ease the existing load in the area.

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According to them, PSPCL officials later said that instead of installing a new transformer, they would replace the deteriorating wires to improve the power supply. Residents, however, said that even this work has not been carried out.

The problem becomes particularly severe at night when voltage fluctuations cause air conditioners to trip. Residents said the existing infrastructure is unable to cope with the load, leaving nearly half of the households affected. The area also witnessed three instances of load shedding last month. While PSPCL staff carried out temporary repairs following complaints, residents said the measures had failed to provide a permanent solution.

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Rommi Wadhwa, councillor, Ward No. 42, said he had not received any complaint from residents so far. “I will check if there is any issue,” he said.

Ravi, Sub-Divisional Officer at the Boota Mandi office, said, “I do not have any Junior Engineer with me at present due to the mass leave protest. I will look into the matter on Monday.”

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