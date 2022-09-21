185 shortlisted during job fair at Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 20

District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) today organised a mini job fair at District Administrative Complex in which 185 candidates were shortlisted for jobs in various fields over nine companies.

Shortlisted candidates would be appointed as manager, web developer, web designer, IELTS trainer, teacher, Aadhaar operator, sales executive and wellness advisor etc.

