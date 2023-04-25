19 candidates allotted symbols

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

The Election Commission today allotted symbols to all candidates for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Jaspreet Singh said the BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku, SAD candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Indian National Congress’ candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary would retain their party symbols.

Among other candidates, the election symbol of Dr Sugriv Singh Nanglu’s election symbol is ‘truck’, the symbol of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)’s candidate Gurjant Singh Kattu is ‘bucket’, ‘Bahujan Dravida Party’s Tirath Singh Begampura Bharat’s symbol is ‘shoe’, Punjab Kisan Dal’s candidate Paramjit Kaur Teji’s symbol is ‘handcart’, Samajwadi Party’s Manjit Singh’s symbol is ‘bicycle’, Peoples Party of India (Democratic) candidate Maninder Singh Bhatia’s symbol is ‘basket containing fruit’, Punjab National Party’s Yograj Sahota got symbol ‘football’.

Others, namely Ashok Kumar got ‘crane’ as symbol, Amrish Bhagat has been given symbol ‘pen drive’, Sandeep Kaur got ‘letter box’ as election symbol, Gulshan Azad got ‘bat’, Neetu Shatran Wala got ‘auto rickshaw’, Palwinder Kaur got ‘harmonium’, Raj Kumar Saqi got symbol of ‘batsman’ and Rohit Kumar Tinku was allotted ‘cot’ as election symbol.

None of the candidates who had filed their nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll have withdrawn their papers and hence all 19 candidates remain in fray. The last time for withdrawal of papers was till 3 pm on Monday.

