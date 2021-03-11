19 teams in Nawanshahr to treat lumpy skin disease

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 8

In compliance with the orders of Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry Vikas Partap to save the cattle from lumpy skin disease (LSD), teams of local animal husbandry officials have begin treating the animals in Nawanshahr district. Nearly 50 per cent of infected animals in the district have recovered after a proper treatment.

Divulging details, Dr Chander Paul Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, said a total of 1,457 animals have been diagnosed with the disease in the district so far. To curb further spread of the disease and to sensitise the residents, as many as 19 veterinary teams have been pressed into the job, he added.

Elaborating the symptoms of the disease, Paul said the infected animal contracts LSD from capripox virus. The infected animal takes a week to get rid of this after a proper treatment of disease that starts with developing of scrabs in the centre of the nodules.This disease is spread by flies, mosquitoes and ticks, the Deputy Director said and cautioned all cattle owners to keep the place of animals neat and clean these days.

He said the department teams had vaccinated as many as 1,599 healthy animals to save them from falling prey to the LSD.

Issuing an advisory to the residents to keep the infected animals away from the healthy animals, he said the animals infected with LSD must not be transported to any other place with healthy animals. The officer also asked the cattle owners to use sodium hypochlorite to make dairy farm or animal shed bacteria free, and also advised prohibition of the entry of caretakers of infected animals to the shed of healthy animals. The Deputy Director advised them to get them vaccinated with the goat pox vaccine as early as possible.

