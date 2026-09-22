19 thefts in 20 days: BJP leader raises law and order concerns

Concern over a reported spate of thefts in Phagwara has triggered questions about policing and public safety in the city, with former Union minister and senior BJP leader Som Parkash urging the authorities to strengthen preventive policing and ensure prompt action in criminal cases.

According to the report, 19 theft incidents were reported in Phagwara during the preceding 20 days, with residents allegedly suffering losses running into lakhs of rupees. The report cited concerns over repeated incidents across different localities and questioned whether existing policing measures were proving adequate to deter such crimes.

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The report listed a series of alleged thefts between September 1 and September 19, including incidents involving cash, mobile phones, gold jewellery and other valuables. Several cases were reported from residential areas as well as commercial locations, according to the report.

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Speaking in the context of the reported incidents, Som Parkash said that the recurring cases had caused concern among residents and called for greater attention to policing at the local-level. He alleged that people were paying the price for shortcomings in the police administration and claimed that the overall law-and-order situation in Punjab required greater attention.

The reported pattern of thefts has nevertheless brought renewed focus on preventive policing in Phagwara, particularly surveillance in residential colonies, market areas and other vulnerable locations.

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The issue also comes against the backdrop of wider political debate in Punjab over crime and public safety. Opposition leaders have repeatedly raised law-and-order concerns, while the government and police authorities have maintained that criminal cases are being investigated and action is being taken under the law. For residents, the immediate concern remains the protection of life and property and a timely police response to complaints.