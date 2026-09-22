DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 19 thefts in 20 days: BJP leader raises law and order concerns

19 thefts in 20 days: BJP leader raises law and order concerns

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:10 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Concern over a reported spate of thefts in Phagwara has triggered questions about policing and public safety in the city, with former Union minister and senior BJP leader Som Parkash urging the authorities to strengthen preventive policing and ensure prompt action in criminal cases.

According to the report, 19 theft incidents were reported in Phagwara during the preceding 20 days, with residents allegedly suffering losses running into lakhs of rupees. The report cited concerns over repeated incidents across different localities and questioned whether existing policing measures were proving adequate to deter such crimes.

Advertisement

The report listed a series of alleged thefts between September 1 and September 19, including incidents involving cash, mobile phones, gold jewellery and other valuables. Several cases were reported from residential areas as well as commercial locations, according to the report.

Advertisement

Speaking in the context of the reported incidents, Som Parkash said that the recurring cases had caused concern among residents and called for greater attention to policing at the local-level. He alleged that people were paying the price for shortcomings in the police administration and claimed that the overall law-and-order situation in Punjab required greater attention.

The reported pattern of thefts has nevertheless brought renewed focus on preventive policing in Phagwara, particularly surveillance in residential colonies, market areas and other vulnerable locations.

Advertisement

The issue also comes against the backdrop of wider political debate in Punjab over crime and public safety. Opposition leaders have repeatedly raised law-and-order concerns, while the government and police authorities have maintained that criminal cases are being investigated and action is being taken under the law. For residents, the immediate concern remains the protection of life and property and a timely police response to complaints.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts