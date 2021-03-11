19-year-old boy drowns in canal

Our Correspondent

Talwara: A 19-year-old youth of a village near Kamahi Devi died on Thursday afternoon due to drowning into deep water while taking bath in Mukerian Hydel Channel canal. ASI Ranbir Singh Saini said the deceased’s brother Adeeb Mohit told the police that he and his brother Rajat Chaudhary (19) had gone to take a bath in the escape channel made in the canal of hydel channel near the Namoli Har village around 3.30 pm. During this, Rajat died due to drowning in the canal after going into deep water while bathing. On receiving information about this incident, the police took out the body from the canal and sent it to the local BBMB Hospital for post-mortem. OC

7 congmen join aam aadmi party

Hoshiarpur: The Congress suffered a major setback when five sitting councillors and two former councillors quit the party and joined the AAP. Councillors Vijay Aggarwal, Pradeep Kumar Bittu, Harvinder Binder, Mukhi Ram and Manmeet Kaur besides former councillors Kashmir Singh and Raj Kumar Thapar joined AAP. Welcoming everyone, Cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa said they have joined AAP only to improve the functioning of the MC and he assures that no stone will be left unturned for the development and progress of the city. OC

NREGA workers’ memo to CM

Hoshiarpur: The MGNREGA Labourer Movement, Punjab, sent fifth memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding resolving their problems. Movement members, led by president Jai Gopal Dhiman and Parveen Kumari, handed over the memorandum to CEO of Zila Parishad. Dhiman said as long as the problems of MGNREGA workers are not resolved, the struggle will continue. OC

Boost vax drive: Civil Surgeon

Jalandhar: A review meeting of all health workers was held at Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinderbir Kaur’s office on Thursday. Dr Gurinderbir said the second phase of the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign had begun from June 2. She directed all staff to speed up the programme to boost the rate of vaccination against Covid in the district. She said the department’s teams would visit door to door and vaccinate people above the age of 60 years. She also said all children and students above the age of 12 years in schools would be covered with the first and second dose of the vaccine. She said vaccine drives would also be held at jails and old age homes. tns

Fisheries Training camp from June 6

Hoshiarpur: Assistant Director Fisheries Jasveer Singh said a 5- day fisheries training camp will be organised by the department from June 6 to June 10 at Government Fish Poong Farm, Hariana. He said those interested can contact him on his mobile number 98143-32088. He said during this training camp basic knowledge of fisheries would be provided.