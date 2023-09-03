19-year-old electrocuted

Garhshankar, September 2
A 19-year-old youth died of electrocution in Mohanowal village here. According to information, Harshveer Singh (19), a resident of Mohanowal falling under the Garhshankar police station, went to give water to cattle tied in a shed this morning.
After giving water, he switched on a fan lying there. He suffered electric shock from the fan. When he didn’t return, his grandfather Sohan Singh reached the shed looking for him. He saw Harshveer lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad part of eight-member panel on simultaneous elections
Appointed, Adhir Ranjan refuses to be on the committee | No ...
ISRO launches 1st sun mission as India eyes place in elite orbit
PSLV XL places Aditya-L1 in earth’s orbit | Spacecraft on 15...