19-year-old electrocuted

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, September 2

A 19-year-old youth died of electrocution in Mohanowal village here. According to information, Harshveer Singh (19), a resident of Mohanowal falling under the Garhshankar police station, went to give water to cattle tied in a shed this morning.

After giving water, he switched on a fan lying there. He suffered electric shock from the fan. When he didn’t return, his grandfather Sohan Singh reached the shed looking for him. He saw Harshveer lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.