19-year-old truck helper killed, another injured in Phillaur highway crash

The Phillaur police have registered a case against an unidentified truck driver following a tragic road accident that claimed the life of a 19-year-old helper and left another youth seriously injured on the Phillaur highway.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant, Sandeep Singh (35), son of Sansar Chand and a resident of Thapla village under Kala Police Station in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, was driving an Ashok Leyland truck (Registration No. HP-72-D-3352) loaded with poultry. He was transporting the consignment from Machhiwara to Gagret in Himachal Pradesh.

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Travelling with him were two helpers—Mushtaq Ali (19), son of Hasandeen and a resident of Pandori Mall, Bulhowal Police Station, Hoshiarpur district and Yaqoob alias Joga, son of Gama Shah and a resident of Chakwala Brahmana under Bulhowal Police Station in Hoshiarpur district.

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The accident occurred at around 2.30 am on June 30, shortly after the truck had crossed the Phillaur dhaba. According to the complainant, an unidentified truck moving ahead of their vehicle suddenly applied brakes without warning. Unable to stop in time, Sandeep Singh’s truck rammed into the rear of the vehicle. The impact of the collision proved fatal for Mushtaq Ali, who died on the spot, while Yaqoob alias Joga sustained serious injuries and was rushed for medical treatment.

The complainant stated that owing to darkness at the time of the accident, he could not note the registration number or other identifying details of the truck that allegedly braked abruptly before fleeing the spot.

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Based on the statement of the complainant, Phillaur police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver. Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the truck.