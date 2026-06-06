19-yr-old Maya wins 400m at Punjab Senior Athletics championship

Nineteen-year-old athlete Maya has scripted an inspiring story by winning 400-metre race at the Punjab State Senior Athletics Championship, held in Ludhiana from June 4 to 5. Maya clocked 55.33 seconds to finish first and emerge as one of the standout performers of the championship.

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Hailing from Sitto Gunno village in Abohar, Maya’s journey to the top has been marked by determination, sacrifice and resilience. Born into a family of farm labourers, she grew up in extreme poverty alongside six sisters and a brother. Education was a luxury her family could barely afford.

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“I only started going to school when I was 10, after my father managed to build a small house for us,” Maya recalled. Until then, the family lived in a single room provided at the fields where her father worked.

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Maya’s struggle gained attention when it was revealed that her mother had sold her earrings to buy her a pair of running shoes that she wore professional spike shoes for the first time when she competed at the U-20 Federation Cup, highlighting the financial challenges she faced in pursuing athletics.

Today, Maya trains in Jalandhar under the guidance of coach Sarabjit Singh Happy, whom she credits for his unwavering support throughout her journey. “He has supported me a lot,” Maya said, acknowledging the role her coach has played in her development as an athlete.

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Coach Sarabjit Singh Happy praised his ward’s commitment and dedication. “Maya is a sincere athlete. I have been trying to help her since she came in contact with me. She is a promising athlete and has a bright future ahead,” he said.

Following her victory in Ludhiana, Maya expressed her determination to continue improving and achieve greater success on the national stage. “Now I am preparing for the next national-level championship,” she said confidently.