19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 22

A 19-year-old youth and his 23-year-old brother-in-law drowned in the Beas at Abdullahpur village here on Saturday evening.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, the family members and residents of Abdullapur village gathered in large numbers and started searching for them with the help of divers.

As per the information, 23-year-old Veer Singh, a resident of Buta village in Kapurthala district, had come to his in-laws’ house in Abdullahpur village along with his cousins Gagan Singh and Madhu. On Saturday evening, Veer Singh, along with Gagan, Madhu and his brother-in-law Shiv Singh Shera (19), went to take a bath near the pontoon bridge on the Beas.

Meanwhile, Veer Singh and Shiv Singh were swept away by the strong current of the river water and were seen drowning in the river. His cousin Gagan informed the relatives and villagers on the phone. After which the villagers started searching for them in the river with the help of divers. The search operation continued till darkness, but their bodies could not be traced.