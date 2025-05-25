19,436 disputes resolved in Hoshiarpur

In the Lok Adalat organised under the leadership of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Rajinder Aggarwal, a total of 19 benches were formed in Hoshiarpur. Of these, eight benches were formed in Hoshiarpur Judicial Court, two in Sub Division Dasuya, two in Mukerian, two benches in Garhshankar and and benches in Revenue Court. As many as 23,658 cases were heard in the Lok Adalat of Hoshiarpur and 19,436 cases were settled on the spot and awards of Rs 8,870,264,341 were passed to the parties.

Special help desks were set up by the police department staff for the people who came to pay traffic challans so that the traffic challans imposed in the courts could be paid easily.