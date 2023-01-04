1971 war hero remembered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 3

A martyrdom day anniversary of Sepoy Jit Singh of Tanda Ura village of Jalandhar was organised at Cantonment Board Senior Secondary School on Tuesday.

The sepoy had laid down his life for the country in 1971 Indo-Pak war. His family members, Army officials and police officers attended the anniversary programme. Members of his family distributed 11 sewing machines and 200 blankets among the needy.

The brother of the martyr, Balwinder Singh, said, “My three brothers are Inspectors in the BSF while the fourth one is an Inspector in the Punjab Police. My wife is a serving Lieut Col in the Army.”