1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, January 5
The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) failed to complete the first phase of laying sewer lines in Nakodar town by December 31, 2019, as was submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the state government.
The PWSSB engineer-in-chief appearing before the HC bench comprising Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli stated that the detailed project report (DPR) of the first phase was approved and vetted by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) on May 6, 2016. He said that work is in progress and is likely to be completed by December 31, 2019.
Nakodar sub-divisional officer of PWSSB Deepak Kumar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts. But Jalandhar executive engineer Jatin said 95 per cent of the work has been completed till date. The High Court while disposing of a civil writ petition filed by Aditya Bhatara on January 16, 2019, ordered that to monitor further progress, the status report be filed after six months.
Bhatara in a representation to the Punjab Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Local Government, said the state has filed no status report in the High Court as he has not received a copy of it being a petitioner.
