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Home / Jalandhar / 1st State Mini Ranking Badminton Tournament begins in Jalandhar

1st State Mini Ranking Badminton Tournament begins in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:42 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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A player in action during the badminton tournament in Jalandhar.
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The 1st Punjab State Mini Ranking Badminton Tournament commenced today at the iconic Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium, marking a significant initiative to promote competitive badminton among junior players across the state.

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Speaking to the media, Punjab Badminton Association secretary Ritin Khanna informed that a total of 280 matches will be played during the three-day tournament, with participation from around 300 players representing 22 districts of Punjab. The competition features eight events across Under-11 and Under-13 categories for both boys and girls. He added that the matches will be conducted over the next three days, with the finals scheduled for Sunday.

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The tournament was formally inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner, Varjeet Walia. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised that in sports, winning or losing is not the ultimate measure of success, as every contest naturally results in one winner and one loser. What truly matters, is that the spirit of sportsmanship must always remain alive and upheld. He expressed his delight at witnessing young players participating with remarkable zeal, energy and enthusiasm.

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Later, DC Varjeet Walia visited the newly developed facilities at the stadium, including the gymnasium, physiotherapy centre, sports shop, restaurant and multipurpose courts. He appreciated the development work carried out by the interim committee over the past five years and expressed satisfaction at the improved infrastructure.

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