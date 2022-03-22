Rs2.05 lakh given to needy students for uniforms

Hoshiarpur, March 21
At a function organised at DAV Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur, former MP Avinash Rai Khanna handed over a cheque for Rs2.05 lakh to the school principal for providing uniforms to the needy students. The said amount has been provided through Baba Aughad Fateh Nath Trust, Jaijon, by NRI Ravi Khanna, a resident of Canada.
Giving tips to students to progress in life, he also inspired them to connect with their country, society, culture and heritage. During this, Khanna sought information about the activities of joint groups of students and teachers working for water conservation, saving electricity, Swachh Bharat, environment protection and drug-free India campaign in the school. He inspired students to contribution to the service of the country and society.
