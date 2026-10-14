2.18 lakh MT paddy arrives in Jalandhar mandis, 79,685 MT lifted

Paddy arrival has already picked up pace at mandis across Jalandhar district.

According to official figures, the total paddy arrival in Jalandhar's 79 mandis has reached 2,18,197 metric tonnes (MT), of which 2,16,821 MT has been procured. However, 79,685 MT has been lifted so far. Officials maintained that lifting was proceeding at a normal pace, noting that the process typically takes 72 hours to complete. "It is not possible to lift the entire crop in a day," a senior official said.

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On Tuesday, paddy was seen lying in the mandis where the crop was being dried up, including near the offices of arhtiyas.

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Meanwhile, the rain has added to farmers' concerns and anxiety, with harvesting becoming difficult in some areas.

Gurmeet Singh, a farmer from Wadala village, said harvesting had slowed down due to rain. “Harvesting has become difficult at the moment. We will have to wait another day or two for the crop to be harvested," he said.

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Sukhmanpreet Singh, a young farmer, was found also sitting near his crop as he was waiting it to get dried. "We had harvested the crop two days ago before the rain, and we had kept it under the shed to save it from the water, so today I brought the crop to the mandi," he said.

Another farmer from Kartarpur said he had harvested and brought produce from two acres, while the crop on the remaining 12 acres was yet to be harvested.

"The rain has caused some problems, as they have delayed harvesting this time, however there is no ill-effect on the crop" he said.