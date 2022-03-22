2,234 kids jabbed

Jalandhar, March 21
As many as 2,234 kids between the age group of 12 and 14 years were administered the Corbevax in the district on Monday. It was given to the beneficiaries at the CHC, Basti Gujan, and CHC, Garha. Elaborate arrangements have been put in place for the vaccination, health staff said. They said the beneficiaries can directly get themselves registered by visiting the session site or through online service, adding that they must carry their Aadhaar card or any photo ID. The second dose would be administered after 28 days of the first dose. —
Tribune Shorts
