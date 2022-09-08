2.6-kg opium seized

Jalandhar, September 7
The CIA staff of the city police arrested a peddler and recovered 2 kg 600 gm of opium from his possession on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Minhaz Alam (26), a native of Jharkhand.
Divulging the details, SI Sukhraj Singh of CIA Staff said a police team was present at Y-point Bhagat Singh Colony, Maqsudan for checking purposes when they saw Minhaz coming on foot towards the road. He said when cops stopped him on suspicion and checked the bag he was carrying, they recovered the opium.
He said the accused was produced before a local court today and police had taken him in remand to further investigate from where he was procuring opium, and to whom he was going to sell it.
