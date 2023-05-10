2,646 plaints related to code violation: EC

Jalandhar, May 9
The Election Commission has so far received as many as 2,646 complaints since the Model Code of Conduct came into force. Chief Election Commissioner Punjab C Sibin today said 1,083 complaints had been received on National Grievances Redressal Portal (NGRS), of which 989 were disposed of, while 94 are under process.
He further informed that 1,381 complaints were received on v-Vigil App, of which 1,142 were found correct and resolved within stipulated 100 minutes.
Poll officials will remain vigilant on the D-day as well as the Jalandhar consituency with a total 16,21,800 voters, comprising 8,44,904 men and 7,76,855 women and 41 transgender, goes to election. Nineteen candidates, including four women, are in the fray.
The Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved) seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. He suffered a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur in January this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?
No party re-elected since 1985
Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court
Arrest legal: HC; linked to land fraud, says govt
Fate of 19 candidates to be sealed today
1,972 polling stations set up | 8,000 security personnel to ...