2,646 plaints related to code violation: EC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

The Election Commission has so far received as many as 2,646 complaints since the Model Code of Conduct came into force. Chief Election Commissioner Punjab C Sibin today said 1,083 complaints had been received on National Grievances Redressal Portal (NGRS), of which 989 were disposed of, while 94 are under process.

He further informed that 1,381 complaints were received on v-Vigil App, of which 1,142 were found correct and resolved within stipulated 100 minutes.

Poll officials will remain vigilant on the D-day as well as the Jalandhar consituency with a total 16,21,800 voters, comprising 8,44,904 men and 7,76,855 women and 41 transgender, goes to election. Nineteen candidates, including four women, are in the fray.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved) seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. He suffered a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur in January this year.