Rs 2.67 crore for works, solid waste disposal in city: Nijjar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 19

Ahead of the forthcoming Municipal Corporation elections, Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the state government had decided to spend Rs 2.67 crore for disposal of solid waste and other works in Jalandhar.

Dr Nijjar said the department would hire six tippers, two JCBs for lifting municipal solid waste. These vehicles would be equipped with GPS system. The services of one driver and one helper will also be taken for this purpose. Approximately Rs 2.50 crore would be spent for this work, he added.

Besides, he said Rs 17.02 lakh would be spent on repair and paint work in the West constituency at Jalandhar. The minister said the local government department had started the official process for these works. In this regard, the department had already e-published the tender on the Punjab Government website www.eproc.gov.in.

He also said if any amendment was made in these tenders then all its information would also be available on the website.