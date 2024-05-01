2,74,548 MT of wheat procured at Phagwara grain market

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 30

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Taxation) Vikas Pratap inspected the ongoing wheat procurement at the Phagwara grain market today. He said every single grain of farmers’ produce would be procured and lifted in time.

The Additional Chief Secretary was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, Amit Kumar Panchal, and other officials concerned. Pratap took stock of the procurement and lifting processes at the grain market, and he also went to check heaps of grains to check the moisture content. He spoke with the farmers and arthiyas about the procurement of wheat. He said the payments to farmers were being credited to their accounts on time.

Officials at the side apprised the ACS that 2,78,977 MT of wheat were brought to the mandis across the district, of which over 2,74,548 MT have been procured by the different agencies so far. They also told the ACS that all the payments were being transferred to the accounts of farmers against the purchase of their yield. They added that till date, Rs 571.36 crore had been disbursed to the farmers.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the maximum arrival and procurement of crops were reported at the Phagwara mandi, adding that so far 55,622 MT of wheat have been procured at the local grain market.

Expressing satisfaction over the procurement operation in the district, ACS Vikas Pratap assured the farmers that every single grain of crop they brought to the mandi would be procured and lifted by the agencies. He added that the district administration had made adequate arrangements to ensure flawless procurement.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner said 44 permanent and 33 temporary procurement centres had been set up across the district. He said that 37,86,010 quintals of wheat were expected in the current season.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara