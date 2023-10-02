Rs 2.93 cr for revamp of Civil Hospital: Minister

Tribune News Service

Kartarpur (Jalandhar), Oct 1

To boost government healthcare facilities in Kartarpur town, Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh today said the Punjab Government had sanctioned Rs 2.93 crore for revamping the existing Civil Hospital and construction of new OPD and administrative blocks.

Participating in “Swachhta hi Seva Abhiyan” in Kartarpur, the Local Bodies Minister said tenders would soon be floated by the Health Department as the government had already approved Rs 2.93 crore for the work. He said the Punjab Health System Corporation would be executive agency of the project and the work would be initiated soon.

Reiterating that the Punjab Government was according top priority to the health sector, Singh said complete overhaul of infrastructure was being ensured and there was no paucity of funds. He said this would include recruiting doctors and nursing staff, increasing bed strength, augmenting medical care infrastructure among other measures. He said Aam Aadmi Clinics were already providing quality health services to people on their doorstep and more such centres would be dedicated in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Singh also exhorted people to make Jalandhar clean, green and pollution-free, which would be a real tribute to Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi. He said the In Swachhta Hi Sewa drive must be made a mass movement for disseminating the message of cleanliness in the district. He expressed hope that the active support and cooperation of people, Jalandhar would soon emerge as a clean, green and pollution-free district.

