2 Agents booked for Rs 33L fraud

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The district police have booked two travel agents of alleged fraud of Rs 33 lakh. Mandeep Singh, a resident of Mahilanwali village, complained to the Sadar police station that a travel agent, Saurabh, a resident of his village, allegedly took Rs 21 lakh from him on the pretext of sending him to the UK. But he neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. In another case, Balwinder Kaur, a resident of Tala village, has lodged a complaint with the Tanda police. She told the police that Hardeep Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, took Rs 12 lakh from her on the pretext of sending her abroad. However, he, too, neither sent him abroad nor returned the amount. OC

Three booked on cheating charge

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged Amrik Singh, the Nakodar Sadar police booked three members of a family on the charge of duping the complainant of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. The investigating officer said a case under section 406, 420, and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the accused after an inquiry. OC

Man booked on rape charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a person on the charge of rape. The investigating officer (IO), Janak Raj, said the accused had been identified as Satnam Singh of Mohalla Baghiar Pura, Nakodar. The victim complained to the police that the accused promised to marry her and establish a physical relationship. The IO said a case under sections 376 and 417 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. No arrest has been made yet and raids are being carried out to nab him.