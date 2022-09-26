2 arrested for assaulting cop

Nakodar, September 25
The city police have arrested two accused of assaulting a policeman.
Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Dargabad, and his brother Harman Jot.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Mangat Gupta said in his statement that he was on duty when the accused hurled abuses at him and assaulted him. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 353, 186 and 34 of the IPC.
